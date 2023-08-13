Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are still “very, very good friends”.

The 21-year-old singer was first romantically linked to the Neighborhood frontman in October 2022 but after a string of public appearances together – including at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party in March – it was confirmed they had separated in May, but the ‘What Was I Made For?’ hitmaker has admitted she is still close to her 31-year-old ex.

In a Q+A with fans on her Instagram Story, one simply asked: “Jesse???”.

She replied: “Very very good friends only [heart emojis] My homie forever.(sic)”

And Billie also insisted she isn’t dating anyone else right now.

Asked who she is currently dating, she simply responded: “No sirrrrrrr (sic)”

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ hitmaker’s representative confirmed her and Jesse had split in May, but quashed speculation about why they had gone their separate ways.

Her representative told People magazine at the time: “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single.”

While the former couple were very private about their romance, Billie revealed earlier this year she was “really excited” to be dating the ‘Sweater Weather’ hitmaker as she seemingly addressed fans who had expressed concern over their age gap.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: “It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it.”. I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f****** f***** alive, but I pulled his a**.

“I just need to be touching skin all the time – touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me. Maybe trust me? I’m in control. I’m in charge. I know what I’m doing. I’m OK.”

