Kelis and Bill Murray after split after just two months of dating.

The 44-year-old ‘Milkshake’ and the ‘Ghostbusters’ actor, 72, started dating after they reportedly bonded over their shared grief over the loss of their spouses, but Kelis is now believed to have called time on the relationship.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Kelis and Bill were – and still are – very fond of each other but things just ran their course.

“They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways.

“They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives.”

Kelis and Bill have been “getting close” since they met in America following the 2022 death of her husband, Mike Mora, from stomach cancer when he was aged only 37.

Bill’s ex-wife Jennifer Butler, from whom he split in 2008 after more than a decade together, died in 2021 and he last year mourned the passing of his brother Ed.

Over the summer, Bill was spotted watching a number of Kelis’ shows, including from the side of the stage in London as she performed at the Mighty Hoopla festival.

Bill had been filming a sequel to the ‘Ghostbusters’ franchise in London, which will see him reprise his role as Peter Venkman alongside many of the original cast from the 1984 blockbuster.

Off screen, his second wife Jennifer Butler, accused him of domestic abuse and sex, marijuana and alcohol addictions – as well as cheating – during their marriage.

The costume designer filed for divorce in 2008, but the pair are understood to have remained in touch before her death in 2021.

Kelis accused her first husband, hip hop mogul Nas, 49, of physically and mentally abusing her throughout their five-year marriage, which he denied.

She filed for divorce in 2009 while she was seven months pregnant with their son.

She shared her first child, Knight, 13, with Nas, and had two younger kids – Shepherd, eight, and Galilee, two – with her late husband.

