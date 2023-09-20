Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from Danny Masterson. The 43-year-old singer-and-actress has moved to end her marriage to the disgraced actor, less than two weeks after he was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars after being found guilty of two counts of r*pe.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the ‘Raising Hope’ actress blamed “irreconcilable differences” for the breakdown of their 11-year marriage and is seeking spousal support, attorneys fees and requested her legal name be restored to Bijou Phillips.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bijou Phillips and ‘Wizard of Gore’ star wants legal and physical custody of their nine-year-old daughter Fianna, but is willing to allow visitation for Danny Masterson.

Her attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, told the outlet: “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter.

“This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Bijou stood by the ‘That ’70s’ Show’ actor throughout his rape trial and retrial, and was in attendance for his sentencing hearing, for which she wrote a letter used as a character reference and hailed Danny a “life-saving partner to” her.

The 47-year-old actor’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, previously revealed they are planning to appeal and she is confident the “convictions will be overturned”.

She said in a statement: “The errors which occurred in this case are substantial and unfortunately, led to verdicts which are not supported by the evidence. And though we have great respect for the jury in this case and for our system of justice overall, sometimes they get it wrong. And that’s what happened here.

“Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted and we and the appellate lawyers – the best and the brightest in the country – are confident that these convictions will be overturned.”

Must Read: Mila Kunis Slamming Will Smith’s Infamous Oscars Slap Resurfaces As Netizens Call Her Out For Supporting R*pe Accused Friend Danny Masterson, A User Said: “Genuinely Fu*king Sickening”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News