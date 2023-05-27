Kaley Cuoco has posted a video of her newborn daughter.

The 37-year-old ‘Big Bang Theory’ actress, who had Matilda with her actor partner Tom Pelphrey, 40, eight weeks ago and she called her the “sweetest little girl” in a caption on a clip of her singing to and cradling the new arrival.

Kaley Cuoco’s black-and-white clip posted on her Instagram Stories showed her talking to and nuzzling her daughter to the soundtrack of ‘Over the Rainbow’.

Kaley Cuoco also included a picture of Tom cuddling the little girl, which she captioned: “We missing daddy! @tommypelphrey.”

Kaley Cuoco‘s partner Tom told People about loving life as a new, first-time dad: “It’s amazing. It’s heaven, it’s challenging at times. It’s the most beautiful thing ever.

Kaley Cuoco’s partner added, “I’m so grateful to have a partner who I love to do it with because just two days with a baby in the house and I think of parents who are raising kids by themselves, and I don’t even understand how they do it.

“My respect for single parents has gone through the roof.”

When he was asked what had surprised him most about fatherhood, Tom added: “It really has been surprising to me that it feels intuitive. There’s just something about how to hold her and how to burp her and intuiting what she sometimes wants when she’s upset.

“That surprises me because I’ve been around a bunch of babies and I have nieces that I love that I was pretty comfortable with.

“But for the most part, it was like, ‘Oh, don’t hand me that baby. I don’t want to break it.’

“And it hasn’t felt that way at all with Matilda. So that’s been a surprise in a good way.”

