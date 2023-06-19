Bez Opens Up On Surviving Horror Motorbike Crash: "It Still Hurts A Bit & It’s Not Quite Right..."

Bez feels lucky to be alive after a motorcycle crash.

The Happy Mondays dancer was left with broken bones and damaged ligaments after being thrown off his vehicle in a “really bad accident” while driving off-road in Magaluf, Majorca, in February.

Bez told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: “We were off-road in the mountains near Magaluf – it was literally on the way home. I lost the front end and had a really bad accident.

Bez added, “I broke bones. I broke my foot and did all my ligaments in.

“I’m just recovered. It still hurts a bit and it’s not quite right, but it’s getting more and more easier.”

But the 59-year-old maracas player insisted he has no plans to quit biking because he loves it so much.

Bez said: “I’ll never give it up, because I get so much pleasure out of it.

“My last accident was three years ago, and if I can go another three without injury, I’ll be happy.

“That’s one of the things I love to do, and when I go out, it takes my mind off everything.”

The crash isn’t Bez’s only medical scare in recent times because he previously admitted he thought he was going to die when he contracted COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

Bez told the Daily Star newspaper in 2021: “I had Covid a week before they made the announcement.

“I couldn’t breathe and I couldn’t tell if it was my heart or my lungs.

“I got to the hospital and I said, ‘I’ve been having this heart attack for three days’ and they plugged me into the machines and everything and I had a swollen heart and a virus.

“I really seriously thought I was going to die.”

Fortunately, Bez was in good shape because he was training for a celebrity boxing match and thinks that helped with his recovery.

He added: “I continued my juicing and taking my vitamin C, drinking my apple cider vinegar and I did get over it very, very quickly.”

