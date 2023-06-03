Beyonce handed out VIP tickets to her ‘Renaissance’ world tour, as a thank you to London hotel staff.

The 41-year-old star surprised her butler, personal chef and concierge at London’s Corinthia hotel – where she has been staying during her run of sold-out gigs in the city – by gifting them with expensive tickets to the show.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Beyonce is really sweet and very gracious to everyone around her, so always wants to thank the people who are taking care of her. They have gone above and beyond to look after her while she has been in the UK, so she treated them to some of the best tickets you can get. She asked for the staff’s emails to personally thank them.”

Beyonce has been taking care of herself on tour, by requesting her hotel room is stocked with bottled water and exotic fruits.

Beyonce also asked for specially prepared vegan macaroni and cheese, along with salmon.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Beyonce hired a team of 12 elite seamstresses to adjust her outfits and repair those she has been wearing on stage, as well as to look after the costumes worn by her numerous backing dancers.

A source said: “Beyoncé has enlisted all of the best seamstresses in London. She has more people working on her wardrobe than some major designers do.

“It is costing tens of thousands but she feels it’s worth it for the spectacle of her tour, she wants to renew her outfits constantly.

The insider added: “Other stars aren’t quite so pleased. One manager was tearing his hair out trying to find someone to fix a pair of designer shoes and had to dash down to a cobbler himself in the hope of getting it sorted because everyone else has been booked up by Bey.”

