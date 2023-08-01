Pharrell Williams designed a special custom jumpsuit for Beyoncé’s tour that celebrated “her shape and form” and was “informed by her “rare spirit”.

The ‘Get Lucky’ hitmaker and fashion icon, who is a creative director for Louis Vuitton Menswear, has detailed the thought process behind the dazzling black bedazzled all-in-one he created for the 41-year-old singer’s performance of ‘Formation’ on her ‘Renaissance’ tour.

In a video clip on the Louis Vuitton Instagram page, Pharrell Williams said: “Beyoncé is a rare spirit. The idea that I know her as a human being and have known her for all this time and our connection, I feel like I’ve known this person for many lives.”

On creating the look to suit her iconic hourglass curves and to allow her to move freely onstage, Pharrell Williams explained: “The idea here was to give her something that allows her body to set the template. Not only its shape and its form, which is basically informed by her spirit. Your body is literally a spiritual encasement. Continue to celebrate her shape and her form, but also make her feel free at the same time.”

He went on: “Everything was designed with an intention that a true, rare, very powerful spirit is meant to move.”

The ‘Happy’ hitmaker, 50, also created matching outfits for the ‘Cuff It’ singer, her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and her backing dancers.

Pharrell felt “blindsided” when he was chosen for the prestigious role at the luxury fashion house. The songwriter and producer, who debuted his first collection for the fashion giant in June by turning Paris’ oldest bridge, the Pont Neuf, into a catwalk, was told he was getting the job by Louis Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari while sitting in his Miami studio in late 2022.

He admitted in an interview with GQ: “I never thought that it would be me. It was – and it’s still – unreal. I didn’t know (my previous work) was leading to this, though. I would’ve worked harder.”

Since taking the job, Pharrell – born Pharrell Lanscilo Williams – has been working out of a studio in the LV headquarters across the street from the Pont Neuf in Paris’ 2nd arrondissement.

He added about being given carte blanche at the fashion house to produce whatever work he wanted: “They just gave me the keys. You never really hear, ‘No.’ And if it’s ‘no’ it’s because something is not possible. But then they’re off in the distance trying to figure out how to engineer around it or make something bigger.”

He insisted on not letting nerves stop him from taking the job: “Hesitation and nerves are not a thing for me in this part of my life. It’s like not knowing that you were hungry. Would you hesitate to eat when the greatest meal that has ever been given to you ever is placed before you? You didn’t even know you were hungry because you were complacent and thankful. Would you hesitate to eat?”

