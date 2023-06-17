Beyonce helped a fan announce the gender of their unborn baby during her ‘Renaissance World Tour’.

The 41-year-old singer admitted a sign in the audience at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany, had caught her eye and she couldn’t resist complying with the request to reveal if her attendee was expecting a boy or a girl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In video footage circulating on social media, Beyonce – who has Blue Ivy, 11, and six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z – said: “I wanna do this right, because, since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says: ‘Do my gender reveal.’

“I just want to do it right! Do I have to open the envelope? Can somebody hand me the envelope, please?”

Beyonce then opened the letter containing the important information and gave a sly smile before, using the tone she adopted in her 2011 single ‘Run the World (Girls)’, she said into the microphone: “Girl.”

She then offered her congratulations to the parents-to-be and said: “Congratulations! Congratulations, beautiful! God bless you!” Earlier this week, Harry Styles also helped a fan with her gender reveal announcement during his ‘Love on Tour’ show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Noticing pregnant audience member Cicely was holding a sign which read, “Gender reveal?”, Harry excitedly said: “We’ve got a gender reveal! Are you sure you want to do this with all these people? Here we go!

“Did you bring a pin? That would be great yeah thanks, she’s in the bag! Are we ready for this, this is a large moment. This is big!

“Are you ready to be shooketh, well and truly shooketh? You’ve waited six weeks to find out?”

He then popped a balloon to reveal a shower of pink confetti. The ‘Watermelon Sugar‘ star shouted: “Make some noise for Cicely everybody! We’re having a girl Wembley! I’m very excited.” After the show, Cicely pledged to name her little girl in honour of the big moment.

She tweeted: “I just want to say thank you to everyone in Bishopsgate for helping to get Harry’s attention, I owe you everything.

“It’s only fitting to make her middle name Love now.”

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Warned Brad Pitt & Family About Her ‘Weird’ N*de Scene In A Fantasy Film: “I Got A Little Shy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News