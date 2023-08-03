Tori Spelling has been spotted living with her children in an RV.

The 50-year-old ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress has children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, six, with ‘Due South’ actor Dean McDermott, 56, and in July living with her kids in a $100-a-night Los Angeles motel.

She has now been seen in Ventura County living in a Sunseeker E450 RV, which and features a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and living room, according to Mail Online.

It reported the group were seen unloading possessions from the vehicle including camping chairs, a cooler, a stove and pop-up table.

Sunseekers usually come with a living room dinette with sofas that can be turned down into beds.

After being spotted living at a motel in July, sources said it had nothing to do with her rumoured split from Dean.

An insider told Us Weekly she had booked rooms at the humble establishment due to the ongoing mould issue in her and Dean’s marital home.

They said: “Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation.

“They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn’t going to subject herself or her kids to that.”

Page Six had reported said Tori “looked distraught” as she left the motel with her kids.

She was forced to move her family out of a rental home earlier this year after discovering an “extreme” mould infestation was causing them to suffer serious health issues.

Tori said in May the toxic fungus had been “slowly killing” her family for three years as she asked her fans to recommend a lawyer.

The actress grew up living in a $165 million mansion owned by her late TV producer dad Aaron Spelling, who died aged 83 in 2006 from stroke complications.

She had a bitter fall out with her family after she only got $800,000 of Aaron’s $500 million fortune.

Tori faced another setback in June when Dean posted then deleted a statement announcing that they had separated after 17 years of marriage.

He said online: “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.”

The actor, who also has son Jack, 24, with his first wife Mary Jo Eustace, 61, added, “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

Dean was then seen moving his belongings into storage, while Tori was photographed wearing a “Boys Lie” T-shirt.

