Bethenny Frankel thinks Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex needs to “get on the ‘Housewives'” after “alienating” her fans.

The former ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star slammed the ‘Suits’ actress after she and husband Prince Harry claimed they had been involved in a “near-catastrophic car chase” with photographers in New York last week and suggested she should “lean in” to fan backlash and join the popular Bravo franchise to make the most of being “infamous”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video shared to Instagram, Bethenny Frankel wrote, “Some of you say to me, why do you talk about Meghan and Harry? I think, ‘They’re right. Why do I?’”

“Then I start reading what people are saying and the news and you can’t believe that it’s real. Why? Because they’re demanding that the photo agency turn over the footage? I swear you to this woman needs to get on the ‘Housewives’. Just get on the ‘Housewives,’ added Bethenny Frankel.

“Just be a Housewife. Lean in. Be infamous ’cause it’s not going that great. You alienated your base of fans.”

Bethenny – who insisted she used to be “Team Meghan” – reflected on how she came “dangerously, razor-edge close to cancellation” and lost business deals after criticising the royal couple over their Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview in March 2021 but said she still felt compelled to talk about them.

She said, “The problem is sometimes when you get too far in and you don’t know which way to go.

“They’re swimming halfway between Cuba and Florida and they don’t know whether to go back or to keep swimming so they keep swimming and we just hope that they don’t drown.”

Last September, the 51-year-old reality star compared the duchess – who has Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, with her spouse – to a former ‘Housewives’ star who has stepped away from the show but is “always talking about the very thing you’re trying to extricate yourself from.”

Imitating Meghan Markle, she added, “I want to separate myself from the royal family. I was treated horribly… I want my privacy, but I want my podcast. I want my privacy, but I want a Netflix special.”

Bethenny went on to advise, “Let it go, Elsa. Move forward, create change in the future and leave that family behind because it’s only creating more drama for your husband.”

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Was Chrissy Teigen The Biggest Bully Of Hollywood? From Asking Courtney Stodden To Die To Allegedly Lying About Apologizing To Save Her Brand Deals, Here Are Some Shocking Deets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News