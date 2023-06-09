Drake leads the list of nominees for the BET Awards.
The 36-year-old rap star has been nominated for seven gongs at the upcoming awards ceremony, including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Male RnB/Pop Artist.
The chart-topping star – who released the album ‘Her Loss’ with 21 Savage in November – is also nominated for the Best Group, Best Collaboration, Album of the Year and Viewer’s Choice awards.
Elsewhere, GloRilla has been nominated for six gongs.
The 23-year-old star – who was named a BET Amplified Artist last year – is among the contenders for Album of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year and Best New Artist.
However, GloRilla will face stiff competition for the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award from the likes of Cardi B, Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.
On the other hand, the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist prize will be won by one of 21 Savage, Drake, Future, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar or Lil Baby.
Meanwhile, Lizzo and 21 Savage have received five nominations each.
Lizzo, 35, is among the nominees for the Best Female RnB/Pop Artist award, alongside Ari Lennox, Beyonce, Coco Jones, H.E.R. and SZA.
Beyonce, 41, has been nominated for three other gongs, including Album of the Year, BET Her and the Viewer’s Choice award.
What’s more, the likes of Cardi, Future, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar have all received three nominations each.
The BET Awards will be held in Los Angeles on June 25. The ceremony will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.
BET Award nominations:
Album of the Year:
Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla
Breezy, Chris Brown
God Did, DJ Khaled
Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage
Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyonce
SOS, SZA
Best Female RnB/Pop Artist:
Ari Lennox
Beyonce
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
SZA
Tems
Best Male RnB/Pop Artist:
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group:
City Girls
Drake and 21 Savage
Dvsn
FLO
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
Quavo and Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration:
Big Energy (Remix), Latto and Mariah Carey Feat. Dj Khaled
Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
Call Me Every Day, Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, King Combs Feat. Kodak Black
Creepin’, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd and GloRilla
Tomorrow 2, GloRilla and Cardi B
Wait For U, Future Feat. Drake and Tems
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year:
We (Warm Embrace), Chris Brown
2 Million Up, Peezy, Jeezy and Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
About Damn Time, Lizzo
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
First Class, Harlow
Kill Bill, SZA
Tomorrow 2, GloRilla and Cardi B
Video Director of the Year:
A$AP Rocky for AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Teyana Taylor
Best New Artist:
Ambre
Coco Jones
Doechii
FLO
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:
Bless Me, Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
Finished (Live), Tamela Mann
I’ve Got Joy, CeCe Winans
Kingdom, Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin Feat. Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore
New, Tye Tribbett
One Moment From Glory, Yolanda Adams
The Better Benediction (Pt.2), PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard and Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award:
About Damn Time, Lizzo
Break My Soul, Beyonce
First Class, Jack Harlow
Jimmy Cooks, Drake Feat 21 Savage
Kill Bill, SZA
Last Last, Burna Boy
Super Freaky Girl, Nicki Minaj
Wait For U, Future Feat. Drake and Tems
Best International Act:
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act:
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)
BET Her:
About Damn Time, Lizzo
Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
Break My Soul, Beyonce
Her, Megan Thee Stallion
Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna and Ludwig Goransson
Players, Coi Leray
Special, Lizzo
Best Movie:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Best Actor:
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress:
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Youngstars Award:
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award:
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award:
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Hurts
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
