Jon Hamm was supposed to star in 2014 thriller ‘Gone Girl’ instead of Ben Affleck. The 52-year-old actor has revealed he signed up for the role of Nick Dunne opposite Rosamund Pike in David Fincher’s movie but he had quit the project due to a scheduling clash as he needed to focus on filming his hit TV show ‘Mad Men’ .

However, Jon remains adamant he was more suited to the role than Ben Affleck because the lead character was from St Louis, the same city where the actor was born – while Affleck hails from America’s East Coast.

During an appearance on an episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’, Jon opened up about walking away from the movie role, saying: “Yeah [it was supposed to be me]. I was down to the very end of that. It was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of [‘Mad Men’ character] Mr. Draper.”

Jon added: “The main character from ‘Gone Girl‘ is from St Louis so they were excited to have [me] so poor Ben, a Boston guy, had to wear a Cardinals [baseball] hat. He was not very happy about it.”

Jon’s latest project is a starring role in a movie version of ‘Mean Girls: The Musical‘ – and he opened up about working with the original film’s writer Tina Fey.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ about his co-star, Jon explained: “Tina is a very confident and capable actress, she’s an amazing person. We’ve known each other for a long time now, and I think we respect each other’s talent and abilities and what we bring to the table.” Jon is convinced that fans of the Broadway musical will also enjoy the movie. The actor – who stars alongside Ashley Park, Jenna Fischer and Busy Philipps – is thrilled to be a part of the project. He said: “The script’s really funny. For those people that really enjoyed the musical, obviously, it’s giving them exactly what they want, so I was happy to be asked.”

