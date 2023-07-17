Bebe Rexha has shared a message seemingly from her boyfriend Keyan Safyari showing concern about her weight gain.

The 33-year-old pop star recently revealed she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) – which causes a hormonal imbalance – and says it was a factor in her gaining 30 pounds and now she’s published screenshots of a message which appears to be from her cinematographer partner sharing his worries over her “changing face”.

The message read: “Hey. I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was.

“That was the conversation we were having and you asked … Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?”

The writer went on to suggest Bebe was trying to find a way of ending the relationship, adding: “Come on I gain three pounds and you called me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me. If you’re trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense … but it’s not the real reason.

“If you’re unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don’t see a future with us then that’s ok and that’s the reason. Don’t use something like that to weaponise your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have. You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what.”

The writer of the message concluded by suggesting the singer should take some time out to have therapy and go to a retreat to help deal with her issues. The post added she should “think about things and write things down, speak to a therapist and do this retreat thing to get to the root of the problem,” before adding: “Let me know if you’d like to speak if you need more clarity. Love you.”

Bebe and Keyan are believed to have been dating since 2020. The singer has not given any update on the status of their relationship.

It came after the singer opened up about her weight during an appearance on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ in May and confirmed she’d been diagnosed with PCOS.

Bebe Rexha explained: “I went to the doctor last year – and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it – but they diagnosed me with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome. “‘It’s one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese. I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and just show people love.”

Bebe insisted she felt dismayed about negative comments about her changing shape, and declared trolls don’t know what public figures are going through in private. She went on: “Listen, we’re in the public eye, so that’s bound to happen. I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight – that comes with the territory. I’m not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you. “You don’t know what somebody’s going through, what they’re going through in their life, so it kind of is tough. But I feel like we’re in 2023 … we should not be talking about people’s weight. Listen … I like to eat, okay? I like to eat.”

