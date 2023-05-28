Edward James Olmos has battled throat cancer. The ‘Miami Vice’ star says that he came “really close” to death as he revealed that he had suffered from the disease that took a devastating toll on his body.

Speaking on the ‘Mando and Friends’ podcast, he said: “This would be the first time publicly I’ll be coming out and saying it, but I had throat cancer. I just finished getting through it. December 20 was my last radiation and the week before I’d finished my chemo.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edward James Olmos added: “There were times in the months of treatment that the body gives up. And I didn’t want to take my food through my stomach. They had to get 2,500 calories into my body every day. That was ridiculous, that was so hard.”

“It was an experience that changed me totally, the understanding of how wonderful this life is. I’ve been through some experiences that have gotten me close to death, but that was really close. A lot of my friends have passed because of this. It’s a very strong disease.”

Edward James, 76, received his final bout of chemotherapy and radiation treatment last December and felt lucky to be in a good condition to fight the disease.

The ‘Battlestar Galactica’ actor said: “I sit here saying now to you, Mando and friends, that one thing that I’m very grateful for was that I was in condition to fight this. I was in good condition – and I still am. I swim a mile a day at least, sometimes two miles a day. Every day, seven days a week. And then I row and do weights.”

Must Read: When Kim Kardashian Was Sued By Her Employees For Not Being Compensated For Their Work: “Plaintiffs Were Not Given Their Required Meal And Rest Breaks”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News