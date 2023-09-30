George Clooney’s twins are “headbangers”. The 62-year-old actor and wife Amal are parents to six-year-old Ella and Alexander and the ‘Midnight Sky’ star has been introducing the youngsters to rock music, which they have enjoyed a lot.

Amal revealed to ‘Access Hollywood’: “He’s started playing heavy metal music, actually. The kids are listening to heavy metal. George added, “They’re headbangers. It’s not fully heavy metal. It’s just heavy enough that they can bang their heads.”

The couple explained the twins are both musical, but insisted it isn’t something they have inherited from them. George Clooney laughed: “Not that we’re in any way musical. We have no musical talent … We ruined the gene pool for them.”

The family spent the summer in Lake Como and it was revealed in August George Clooney and his lawyer wife had been enjoying “taking turns with taking the kids to activities” and embracing a balance in their lives.

A source told Us Weekly: “Amal has a big home office and is working on cases this summer, but both her and George really try to do life the European way and take August off from work.

“They take boat rides, do water spots, have a small group of friends in the area their age they have play dates with.”

The former ‘E.R’ actor previously admitted to loving the challenge of fatherhood and even confessed to being “surprised” by his own happiness.

George Clooney – who has been married to Amal since 2014 – told the ‘WTF with Marc Maron’ podcast: “They’re funny, and they pull pranks on me. I just look at them thinking, I couldn’t be happier and I couldn’t be more surprised at how happy I am.”

On the other hand, George admitted in 2021 that he was already struggling to keep pace with his kids.

He said: “The hard part is being 60 and just the sheer running around of it.

“I had this discussion with Amal the other day because I turned 60. Look, we have to rethink how we’re doing our lives.”

