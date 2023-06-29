Tom Cruise has urged people to head to the cinema this summer to catch films like ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’. The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star took to Instagram to encourage people to see movies on the big screen despite the glorious weather, amid a challenging time for cinemas.

As well as paying tribute to ‘Indiana Jones’ legend Harrison Ford as the fifth film hit screens, Cruise said he’s looking forward to Greta Gerwig’s Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starring live-action ‘Barbie’ film and Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller.

Tom Cruise wrote: “This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. These are just a few that we can’t wait to see on the big screen. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indiana Jones and creating one of the most iconic characters in cinema history. You have given us countless hours of joy. I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.”

Tom Cruise was seen in one picture in the post holding his Cineworld cinema ticket. The cinema chain was hit particularly hard amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was facing closure, but it has been saved from bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, Tom recently hailed ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ is the perfect entry point into the franchise for newcomers.

The 60-year-old actor starred in the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie in 1996, and Tom believes the new film could help to attract new, younger viewers to the franchise.

He told Collider: “They could start with this film to see and understand that this is all real, all the action is real, it’s practical. This movie is an epic adventure. It’s so lush, filled with practical action and amazing locations.”

Tom believes the new film has a “very engrossing story”.

The veteran actor also hailed the movie’s star-studded cast, which includes Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg.

He said: “[The movie has] submarines, it has the desert, it has Rome, beautiful locations in Abu Dhabi, Norway, a train that we built, action on the train, and a very engrossing story with a really beautiful cast, an amazing, very charismatic cast. I think when you look at this movie, it really defines what I think about cinema and why because you look at this kind of cast, you look at a brilliant ensemble cast, and the kind of story is very engrossing.”

