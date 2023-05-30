Mark Ronson DM’d Dua Lipa to ask her to feature on the ‘Barbie’ movie soundtrack.

The Grammy winner – who previously teamed up with the studio wizard on Silk City’s ‘Electricity’ and ‘New Love’ – released ‘Dance The Night’ last week from the upcoming live-action film.

Mark has executive produced the album with director Greta.

And the ‘Uptown Funk’ hitmaker, 47, has revealed how he got his pal Dua, 27, to add her vocals to the tune, which he co-produced with Andrew Wyatt.

He explained on Instagram: “it started with a DM (swipe)… So over the moon excited that our song from this incredible movie is finally out today. Produced with my brothers in song, @wyattish and @picardbrothers and written with @carolineailin @barbiethemovie. (sic)”

The message read: “Hey! I’m doing the songs for the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

“It’s dir. by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Ladybird) and it’s maybe the funniest script I’ve ever read, like [redacted] funny… there’s a song with a huge 60 person dance number with the whole cast.”

Mark added: “I only have the track so far, as they started rehearsals, but I would f****** love it if you would consider co-writing and starring on it. I honestly think the movie’s going to be incredible.”

The soundtrack also features Ryan Gosling, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX and many more.

Dua also plays Mermaid Barbie in the flick.

The ‘Barbie The Album’ track-listing:

Lizzo – ‘Pink’

Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night’

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice –’ Barbie World’ (with Aqua)

Charli XCX – ‘Speed Drive’

KAROL G – ‘WATATI’ (feat. Aldo Ranks)

TBA

Tame Impala – ‘Journey To The Real World’

Ryan Gosling – ‘I’m Just Ken’

Dominic Fike – ‘Hey Blondie’

HAIM – ‘Home’

TBA

The Kid LAROI – ‘Forever and Again’

Khalid – ‘Silver Platter’

PinkPantheress – ‘Angel’

GAYLE – ‘butterflies’

Ava Max – ‘Choose Your Fighter’

FIFTY FIFTY – ‘Barbie Dreams’ (feat. Kali)

