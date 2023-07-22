Margot Robbie hopes people “form an opinion” of ‘Barbie’ – even if they don’t like the movie.

The 33-year-old actress plays the titular character in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, and Margot has revealed that she has one very specific ambition for the project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Margot explained: “I am just so excited.

“We’re at the point of sharing it with the world. There’s always that thing when you make a movie and you love it and you care about it so much and you hope that people are gonna like it and even see it. Like even if they don’t like it, I just hope they see it and get to form an opinion.

“But I feel like so many people are gonna see this movie that it’s really exciting.”

Margot Robbie has also praised the film’s director for creating a unique movie like Barbie.

She said: “It really is Greta’s vision.

“I mean, the vision for ‘Barbie’ obviously started 64 years ago, but Greta bringing it into the world today in the way that only Greta Gerwig can is what makes this movie worth making right now.”

Meanwhile, Margot recently revealed that she wasn’t “much of a Barbie girl as a kid”.

The blonde beauty – who grew up in Queensland in Australia – confessed that she wasn’t a huge fan of the Barbie dolls.

She told PEOPLE: “I didn’t personally have any [Barbie dolls] that I can recall.

“My sister did and I remember my cousin did. I would play with my cousin’s, but I wasn’t actually that much of a Barbie girl as a kid.”

Asked what kind of girl she was as a child, Margot replied: “I was more of a roll-around-in-the-mud kind of gal.”

Must Read: When ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill Expressed His Discomfort Of Going Shirtless On Screen As A Fan Service: “Why The F*ck Am I Shirtless?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News