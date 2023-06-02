Bam Margera has threatened to “smoke crack until [he’s] dead” if he isn’t allowed to see his son.

The former ‘Jackass’ star hasn’t seen five-year-old Phoenix since the end of March and his legal team have claimed his estranged wife Nikki Boyd won’t even let them speak over face time, and after accusing his former partner of “driving [him] to drink”, the 43-year-old stunt performer has issued a chilling ultimatum.

In a video rant shared to his social media accounts, Bam Margera said: “‘This is an official message to anybody that cares about me whatsoever.”

“I haven’t seen Phoenix in two f****** months and I am so f****** fed up. I cry every day, I miss him so much and I know I have to wake up every day knowing that I probably won’t get to talk to him or see him. So yes Nicki drives me to f****** drink, so does my f****** mom and so does my f****** pep-talking dad who tells me nothing but I am a f****** fat loser piece of s*** drug addict,” said Bam Margera.

“I am going to smoke crack with the bums down at the boardwalk until I am dead or unless you deliver me f****** Phoenix. So get to work Nicki or anybody that wants to help. I want Phoenix.”

A lawyer acting for the skateboarder’s estranged wife insisted his rant showed “Bam may not have learned much in his past addiction treatment”.

David Glass told TMZ: Nikki’s attorney, David Glass, tells us, “Unfortunately, that’s not how the addictions work. People’s behaviour does not drive others to drink. This is a typical defense mechanism, and it shows that Bam may not have learned much in his past addiction’s treatment. You have to take responsibility for your own actions.

“Nikki sincerely hopes that Bam can first achieve and then maintain sobriety, for his own good, and for the good of their son.”

Bam Margera’s rant came days after Nikki filed legal documents asking for sole physical and legal custody over Phoenix, plus $15,000 a month in child support.

In documents obtained by TMZ, she said visitation for Bam could be permitted, so long as it is supervised and he completed drug and alcohol abuse rehab programmes.

The next hearing in the pair’s bitter divorce dispute is currently set for 11 July.

