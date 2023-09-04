AJ McLean has “learned a lot” since getting sober. The Backstreet Boys singer (46) – who has Elliott (10) and Lyric (6) with estranged wife Rochelle – explained that he has struggled with his self-esteem all his life. However, the ’Everybody’ hitmaker recently stated that he is the “strongest” he has ever been since attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in his effort to give up the booze.

He told this week’s edition of People magazine: “I’m trying to keep my feet planted firmly in the program. “I’ve battled self-esteem issues my entire life, and I’ve learned a lot. My sobriety is the most solid it’s ever been.”

AJ McLean – whose real name is Alexander James McLean – went on to add that when he is up on stage with his group, he adopts a “persona” but is able to “turn it off” when he goes home to his children.

AJ McLean said, “Alex is who I really am. I need to know that when I’m done with AJ’s stuff, I’m a husband, I’m a father, I’m a friend. If I know how to turn that off, that’s a healthy way of living.”

The Backstreet Boys singer recently explained that both he and Rochelle were trying to be the “best version” of themselves that they could be amid their split as he noted that he had been able to go on a “journey of self-exploration” since cutting out the booze.

AJ McLean told TMZ, “We’re pushing to be the best version of us that we can, and to be the best husband and wife we possibly can for each other. This is a journey of self-exploration, for me. I’ve never really done this journey since I got sober, and now is my time.”

