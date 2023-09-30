Lea Thompson’s ‘Back to the Future’ success has been a “blessing and a curse”.

The 62-year-old actress starred as Lorraine Baines-McFly in the ‘Back to the Future’ film trilogy, and she’s admitted to having mixed feelings about her involvement with the franchise.

Lea Thompson told Parade magazine: “Being so well-known for one part is both a blessing and a curse, even though I’ve had such a wonderful and varied and long career. But I like to think about the blessing part because it is a great movie. It’s really fun to see how much people love the movies. Whenever I look into a sea of people at the reunions and conventions, way more than half of them were born after the movie came out!”

Lea also believes that ‘Back to the Future’ features a “beautiful message”. The actress – who starred in the film franchise alongside the likes of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd – also described the movies as being “very powerful” and “well-crafted”.

She explained: “It’s a very powerful, well-crafted, deep, funny movie. It can tell you different things at different points in your life. Children can find things like, ‘Oh God, the manure fell on him!’ and then later as a parent, you show it to your child and you go, ‘Hey look, I was a kid once too.’ And the most beautiful message of the movie is that if you have the courage to stand up for yourself at the right moment, you can change the world and change your life. But we’re all amazed by its longevity.”

