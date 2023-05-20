Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune’ movie has suspended production indefinitely.

The 40-year-old actor and writer was directing and starring in the movie alongside Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves but Lionsgate has decided to shut it down amid the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio hopes to resume production at a later date.

Although Ansari was not writing extra material during the strike as per union rules, filming had continued in Los Angeles.

However, last week the shoot in Koreatown was interrupted by picketers from the strike.

Speaking previously about the production, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group head Joe Drake said: “We have indeed found good fortune with this film. We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director.

“And when you add in Seth and Keanu – two incredible world-class talents – toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available.”

This is Ansari’s second attempt at directing a feature film.

His previous movie ‘Being Mortal’ was shut down permanently after an investigation was launched following an on-set complaint about star Bill Murray.

Murray told CNBC at the time: “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way.

“The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it. and so they stopped the production.

“As of now, we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other. I think that’s where the real issue is, between our peace.

“We’re both professionals, we like each others’ work.”

