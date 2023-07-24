Sigourney Weaver is overjoyed her non-binary child didn’t go into acting – and is instead “excited” about the possibilities of artificial intelligence. The ‘Aliens’ actress, 73, has Char, 33, with her theatre director husband Jim Simpson, 67 – who she married in 1984 – and first revealed how they identified in December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has now told the Sunday Times about their only child and their career direction: “They are non-binary. They teach at Columbia, digital storytelling, bots, misinformation, they are someone who is excited about AI and not frightened about it.

Sigourney Weaver continued, “They were not at all interested in doing what I do. That made my husband and me very happy.” Sigourney said on the ‘Smartless’ podcast with hosts Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman about life with her husband: “We have a wonderful daughter who’s now 32 – I don’t know how, she still looks 12… in fact, they’re non-binary and they teach.”

Sigourney Weaver told The Guardian in 2010 being a mum is “absolutely the most important thing” in her life. She added: “My family comes first and I’m so grateful to them that they let me go off and make films. But, you know, I find it very difficult to leave them. I hate it. I have had therapy and found it helpful in dealing with the guilt I’ve felt about leaving them. Going to New Zealand to make ‘Avatar’ when my (child) was applying to colleges almost killed me.”

Weaver, after sharing the screen with the likes of Zoe Saldana and now to be seen in Avatar 3, said she “would have loved” to have expanded her family further, but added “there are no regrets now because I feel so fortunate that I have one – I didn’t get married (until) I was 34”.

Sigourney added: “I didn’t want to have children right away. You get the hand you’re dealt, and it took me a long time when I did want a second child, to just wake up and go, ‘Why aren’t I enjoying the child I have?’”

Must Read: Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr Hails Cillian Murphy For Saying ‘Yes’ To The Film When Christopher Nolan Called Him, “Never Witnessed A Greater Sacrifice By A Lead Actor In My Career”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News