Ava Max was slapped in the face by a fan as she performed on stage.

The 29-year-old pop star was performing at Fonda Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday (20.06.23) night as part of her ‘On Tour (Finally) show when a concertgoer stormed the stage and scratched her in the eye with a forceful smack.

After the show, she tweeted: “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again. Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

The incident was captured on camera in a video posted to Twitter, and the ‘Sweet But Psycho’ singer appeared to stumble backwards as the slap took her by surprise, but after a moment of composure went straight back to dancing.

She told the audience: “Thanks, guys! I love you!”

In the 20-second clip, the man is hastily escorted off stage by security momentarily.

Fans rushed to support the ‘Kings and Queens’ hitmaker following the ordeal, with one saying: “Sorry that happened, Ava We love you..” and another said: “You deserve so much better.”

A third added: “I’m so sorry that this happened to you; people are so disrespectful it’s horrible.”

The incident comes days after Ava’s fellow pop star and ‘I’m a Mess’ songstress Bebe Rexha,33, was injured at her concert in New York when a fan hurled a cell phone at her face.

Bebe could be seen droppingThe ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ songstress appeared in pain, and it was reported she needed to have three stitches as a result.

PopBase tweeted: “Bebe Rexha‘s mother reveals that she had to get three stitches after someone in the audience threw a phone at her head during her concert.”

Fans who had attended the concert rushed to social media to send their well-wishes to Bebe as some claimed that the show had been great and insisted she “doesn’t deserve” that sort of treatment.

One tweeted: “This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f****** phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage.

“We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok @BebeRexha.”

To her knees and clutching her face as members of her crew rushed to help her, before she left the stage completely.

Now, she has shared selfies of the aftermath of her injuries, captioning the post: “I’m good (sic)”

