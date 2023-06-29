Austin Butler, Taylor Swift among stars offered Academy membership
Austin Butler, Taylor Swift among stars offered Academy membership (Picture Credit: Instagram & Bang Showbiz)

Austin Butler, Taylor Swift, and Ke Huy Quan are among almost 400 people invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The organisation – which is behind the Oscars – have issued 398 invitations to those who have distinguished themselves with their contributions to motion pictures, with those offered membership including actors, musicians, directors, producers, publicists, make-up artists, production designers and cinematographers.

Other notable invitees include ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once‘ directors The Daniels, and actress Stephanie Hsu from the film, as well as Kerry Condon, Selma Blair, Nicholas Hoult, Lashana Lynch, The Weeknd, Paul Mescal, Keke Palmer and Bill Hader.

The success of ‘RRR’ has seen actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. offered Academy membership, as well as the film’s production designer Sabu Cyril and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar, and composer and songwriters M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose, who worked on the movie’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Eight of this year’s invitees, including The Daniels, were invited by multiple branches of the Academy and must select one strand when accepting their membership.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement: “The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”

The organisation noted that if all 398 invitees – one more than was invited last year – accept their membership, the total members would be 10, 817, with the number of voting members standing at 9, 375.

Selected list of 2023 invitees:

Actors:

  1. Zar Amir-Ebrahimi
  2. Sakura Ando
  3. Selma Blair
  4. Marsha Stephanie Blake
  5. Austin Butler
  6. Raúl Castillo
  7. Chang Chen
  8. Ram Charan
  9. Kerry Condon
  10. Robert John Davi
  11. Dolly De Leon
  12. Martina Gedeck
  13. Bill Hader
  14. Nicholas Hoult
  15. Stephanie Hsu
  16. Tin Lok Koo
  17. Vicky Krieps
  18. Joanna Kulig
  19. Lashana Lynch
  20. A Martinez
  21. Noémie Merlant
  22. Paul Mescal
  23. Richard Mofe-Damijo
  24. Keke Palmer
  25. Park Hae-il
  26. Ke Huy Quan
  27. NT Rama Rao Jr.
  28. Paul Reiser
  29. Rosa Salazar

Directors:

  1. Colm Bairéad
  2. Abner Benaim
  3. Edward Berger
  4. Antonio Campos
  5. Anthony Chen
  6. Lukas Dhont
  7. Andreas Dresen
  8. Nils Gaup
  9. Rashaad Ernesto Green
  10. Ana Katz
  11. Joseph Kosinski
  12. Daniel Kwan
  13. Francisco Lombardi
  14. Carlos López Estrada
  15. Mounia Meddour
  16. Santiago Mitre
  17. C.J. “Fiery” Obasi
  18. Mani Ratnam
  19. Anita Rocha da Silveira
  20. Hiner Saleem
  21. Daniel Scheinert
  22. Maria Schrader
  23. Michael Showalter
  24. Agnieszka Smoczyńska
  25. Chaitanya Tamhane

Music:

  1. Jean Michel Bernard
  2. Rafiq Bhatia
  3. Alain Boublil
  4. David Buckley
  5. David Byrne
  6. Dominick George Certo
  7. Chandrabose
  8. Ian Chang
  9. Anne-Kathrin Elisabeth Dern
  10. Anna Drubich
  11. M.M. Keeravaani
  12. Penka Kouneva
  13. Ryan Lott
  14. Zeltia Montes
  15. Starr Parodi
  16. Taylor Swift
  17. Dara Taylor
  18. Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka ‘The Weeknd’

