Austin Butler, Taylor Swift, and Ke Huy Quan are among almost 400 people invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The organisation – which is behind the Oscars – have issued 398 invitations to those who have distinguished themselves with their contributions to motion pictures, with those offered membership including actors, musicians, directors, producers, publicists, make-up artists, production designers and cinematographers.

Other notable invitees include ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once‘ directors The Daniels, and actress Stephanie Hsu from the film, as well as Kerry Condon, Selma Blair, Nicholas Hoult, Lashana Lynch, The Weeknd, Paul Mescal, Keke Palmer and Bill Hader.

The success of ‘RRR’ has seen actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. offered Academy membership, as well as the film’s production designer Sabu Cyril and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar, and composer and songwriters M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose, who worked on the movie’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Eight of this year’s invitees, including The Daniels, were invited by multiple branches of the Academy and must select one strand when accepting their membership.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement: “The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”

The organisation noted that if all 398 invitees – one more than was invited last year – accept their membership, the total members would be 10, 817, with the number of voting members standing at 9, 375.

Selected list of 2023 invitees:

Actors:

Zar Amir-Ebrahimi Sakura Ando Selma Blair Marsha Stephanie Blake Austin Butler Raúl Castillo Chang Chen Ram Charan Kerry Condon Robert John Davi Dolly De Leon Martina Gedeck Bill Hader Nicholas Hoult Stephanie Hsu Tin Lok Koo Vicky Krieps Joanna Kulig Lashana Lynch A Martinez Noémie Merlant Paul Mescal Richard Mofe-Damijo Keke Palmer Park Hae-il Ke Huy Quan NT Rama Rao Jr. Paul Reiser Rosa Salazar

Directors:

Colm Bairéad Abner Benaim Edward Berger Antonio Campos Anthony Chen Lukas Dhont Andreas Dresen Nils Gaup Rashaad Ernesto Green Ana Katz Joseph Kosinski Daniel Kwan Francisco Lombardi Carlos López Estrada Mounia Meddour Santiago Mitre C.J. “Fiery” Obasi Mani Ratnam Anita Rocha da Silveira Hiner Saleem Daniel Scheinert Maria Schrader Michael Showalter Agnieszka Smoczyńska Chaitanya Tamhane

Music:

Jean Michel Bernard Rafiq Bhatia Alain Boublil David Buckley David Byrne Dominick George Certo Chandrabose Ian Chang Anne-Kathrin Elisabeth Dern Anna Drubich M.M. Keeravaani Penka Kouneva Ryan Lott Zeltia Montes Starr Parodi Taylor Swift Dara Taylor Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka ‘The Weeknd’

