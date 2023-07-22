Aubrey O’Day says it “hurts” when people compare her exes Pauly D and Donald Trump Jr.

The 39-year-old former ‘Danity Kane’ frontwoman has always had high praise for Don Jr, 45, with whom she allegedly had an affair in 2011, and dated Pauly, 43, on and off from 2016 to 2018, and has now said they are not even in the “same league”.

Aubrey O’Day told the ‘Sofia with an F’ podcast Thursday: “The fact that I do interviews and they say, ‘Oh we should’ve known you were with Don because you were with Pauly’ and they say these names in the same sentence and I’m like, ‘whoa!’”

Aubrey O’Day added, “That to me hurts the most because a guy that had a tanning bed in his home in Rhode Island that was chosen to be part of a show that was made to laugh at them is so beyond different than Donald Trump Jr. They are not even in the same league.”

She added the fact the two relationships being all looked at as “one big equation of f******” is “horrific”.

Referencing her recent appearance on Michael Cohen’s ‘Mea Culpa’ podcast in which she revealed that she and Don Jr first had s*x “in a gay club bathroom, she said she thinks the story gained traction because the politician hasn’t been very “respectful to the gay community” in years since.

She added the reason she made the confession was to “clarify that the man (she) loved was not a mockery” or a “joke”.

Aubrey added: “He was an intellect. He was well-pedigreed. He was incredibly insightful and wise.”

She said last year, her song ‘Couple Goals’ was about her rockier relationship with Paul.

Aubrey told Page Six: “I don’t like the words ‘inspire’ and ‘Pauly D’ in the same sentence. The pain was brought on by the man, and the inspiration was me.”

During the same chat, she added she doesn’t think she will ever find a love as strong as the one she shared with Don Jr, saying: “I think, to find what him and I had, is probably going to be very, very difficult. And I’m not banking on it. I completely gave up on (love) after that, which is how I was able to be with Pauly. I mean, he doesn’t own a book, he doesn’t read. It’s not somebody that would have been for me.”

