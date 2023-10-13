Dame Shirley Bassey was recogzised as an Honorary Gay at the Attitude Awards.

The ‘I Am What I Am’ icon was in the audience for the annual ceremony at the Roundhouse in Camden, London on Wednesday night (11.10.23), with the show raising money for the Attitude Magazine Foundation to help LGBTQ+ causes.

The 86-year-old singer received the Honorary Gay Award on the night, while singer Jacob Lusk opened the award with a rendition of her hit ‘Diamonds Are Forever’.

The song – which was the title track for the 1971 James Bond theme of the same name, as well as being her second 007 song after ‘Goldfinger’ – was part of Gabriels star Lusk’s two song set.

Funnyman Joe Lycett won the comedy prize, while Dylan Mulvaney was named Woman of the Year, footballer Jake Daniels was recognized as Gamechanger, and Lusk himself won the breakthrough award.

Singer Becky Hill and fashion designer Daniel Fletcher were named winners in the music and style categories respectfully, while former England footballer Alex Scott was recognized with the sport award as an LGBTQ+ ally, particularly after she wore a OneLove armband during the Qatar World Cup.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race‘ star Sasha Colby claimed the drag award with Rob Madge winning the theatre prize, and Le Gateau Chocolat won in the culture category.

Also honored on the night were Donna and Jenny Taylor as their inspiration award recognized for their ongoing efforts campaigning for justice after their brother Jack was murdered in 2015.

The event was hosted by friends Amanda Holden and Alan Carr, and the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge was delighted to be in the hot seat.

She previously said in a statement: “Since being crowned an Honorary Gay in 2017 it’s always been a dream of mine to host the Attitude Awards and I couldn’t think of a better person to co-host with than my dear friend Alan Carr.

“It’s so important right now to stand together as one and embrace this beautifully diverse world we live in and accept everyone for who they are.”

Alan added at the time: “It’s been a mixed year for our LGBTQIA+ family, some amazing progress has been made and yet some really distressing setbacks have knocked us for six, which just makes the Attitude Awards even more important and essential.”

Here is the full winners list

The Honorary Gay Award – Dame Shirley Bassey

Woman of the Year – Dylan Mulvaney

The Gamechanger Award – Jake Daniels

The Breakthrough Award – Jacob Lusk

The Music Award – Becky Hill

The Style Award – Daniel Fletcher

The Sport Award – Alex Scott

The Drag Award – Sasha Colby

The Theatre Award – Rob Madge

The Comedy Award – Joe Lycett

The Culture Award – Le Gateau Chocolat

The Inspiration Award – Jenny and Donna Taylor, for Jack Taylor

