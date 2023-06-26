Kerry Katona has been left bedbound by hip pain. The former Atomic Kitten singer – who is engaged to fitness trainer Ryan Mahoney – was forced to pull out of her ‘No Regrets’ tour last weekend.

Reports claim it is because she’s in agony with her joints and has been unable to do “anything” without feeling physically sick.

Kerry Katona wrote in her column for new! magazine: “I’m in a bad way this week with my hips and my back, I’m in so much pain that I have essentially been bed bound.”

“My hips have been out of place for a long time and now it has got to the point where the pain is making me feel physically sick. I literally can’t do anything and I had to pull my weekend tour. I couldn’t go ahead with it and felt terrible.”

However, Kerry Katona admitted she hasn’t sought medical treatment for her mystery ailment.

She added: “I’m a very active person and I’m always on the go but it’s like my hip joints are rubbing and it’s affecting my whole back. I’ve been so close to going to A+E but I don’t want to be a burden or waste anyone’s time.”

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old star – who has Molly, 21, and Lilly, 20, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second spouse Mark Croft, and nine year old Dylan-Jorge with late third husband George Kay – admitted she is desperate to have grandchildren and has been urging her eldest daughter to “hurry up” and get pregnant.

Kerry Katona said: “I’m 43 this year and I want grandbabies. I can’t believe I don’t have a grandbaby yet! I said to my Molly, ‘my mum was 20 when she had me, and I was 20 when I had you, come on, bop one out, hurry up!’

Get well soon Kerry Katona.

