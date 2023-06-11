Ashley Graham was discovered in a mall at the age of 12.

The 35-year-old plus-sized supermodel explained that she spent a lot of her childhood moving around various states but was scouted at her local mall in Nebraska and was promptly signed up to an international agency.

Ashley Graham told Maxim Magazine: “I’m from Lincoln, Nebraska—but technically I’m from Texas-Atlanta-Arkansas-New Hampshire-Nebraska. I moved to Nebraska when I was 12. I left when I was 17 but I still claim it because I love my Nebraska roots. I was actually discovered in a mall in Nebraska when I was 12 years old. Pretty wild.”

Ashley Graham – who has since graced the cover of various top-selling magazines and even has had a Barbie doll made in her likeness – went on to explain that despite her mammoth career so far it is hard for her to pinpoint a particular highlight as she reflected that she is not sure she would have chosen modelling as a career when she was 12 had she not been spotted but remains grateful for the “platform” it has provided her with.

Ashley Graham said: “I have so many amazing moments in my career that it’s hard to really pinpoint them. A lot of them started in the early days, though, because of the impact that they made. My TED Talk; being on the cover of Sports Illustrated; my book, which is called ‘A New Model’; my Barbie which was made in my likeness; definitely the multiple amazing covers I’ve had—the Vogues and the Elles and the Bazaars.

“At 12 years old, do you really know who you want to be? But I would say, I don’t know how else I would be able to have this platform if it weren’t for modeling—so God bless you, modeling.”

