A$AP Rocky referred to Rihanna as his wife during a shoutout at his star-studded Spotify concert on Wednesday night (June 21, 2023) at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival in France. The “Fashion Killa” rapper gushed, “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the mother f*cking building!”

Rihanna, who is heavily pregnant with the couple’s first child, was reportedly in the audience for the concert. The couple has been dating since 2020, and they announced Rihanna’s pregnancy in January 2023.

This is not the first time that Rocky has referred to Rihanna as his wife. In a recent interview with GQ, he said, “I think she’s the one. It was unclear if the couple was actually married, but their recent public displays of affection suggest that they are very much in love.

Those in attendance included actress Tiffany Haddish and former ‘Bachelorette’ star Dale Moss. This week, A$AP courted controversy as he marked Father’s Day by posting a video of himself smoking a huge roll-up beside Rihanna.

The 34-year-old ‘L$D’ rapper who has 13-month-old son RZA with the singer, who is expecting their second baby any day now shared a clip recently as part of a carousel of images of the couple with their young boy.

In the video, the ‘Umbrella’ star pushed her baby bump against A$AP while saying: “This is so tight”, “Poke it out”, and “Shut up you b*tch” as her partner puffed clouds of smoke around them. Thousands of fans flooded the comments section of the post – many with criticism of A$AP smoking around Rihanna.

One said: “You really shouldn’t be smoking indoors next to ur pregnant wife. (sic)” Rihanna last year told Vogue about giving up smoking marijuana while expecting: “I was bracing myself for something insane because I knew I wouldn’t have my usual coping mechanism: I can’t just go and smoke a joint right now.”

A$AP captioned the slideshow of images and the smoking video with the message: “EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY.” In a reference to the rapper’s real name, Rakim Athelaston Mayers, Rihanna commented on the post: “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd.”

Other footage in the carousel included footage of A$AP brushing his teeth, along with images of him sleeping with his toddler and kissing her baby bump. Rihanna told British Vogue in February about her legendary motherhood experience: “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. It doesn’t matter.”

The couple started dating in 2020 and were first linked in 2013.

