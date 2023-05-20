Arnold Schwarzenegger’s children used to “cry” when his career meant he missed important things in their lives.

The 75-year-old actor – who has Katherine, 33, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25, with ex-wife Maria Shriver and is also father to 25-year-old Joseph – spent long periods away from home due to both his movie career and his stint as Governor of California from 2003-2011, and his kids weren’t afraid to share their disappointment with him.

He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I had to rely on my wife. But then when I came home, or I was governor for instance, and I travelled all over the state of California, I came home, the kids were crying, ‘Daddy, where were you when I had my recital?’ ‘Where were you when I needed you for my football game?’ and all those kinds of things.”

The action star makes his TV debut in ‘FUBAR’ as a CIA agent and he admitted the “feisty” relationship between his character and his on-screen offspring Monica Barbaro reminded him of the bond he has with his own daughters.

He said: “I think working with Monica was kind of like working with my daughters and I was always trying to imagine that because my daughters were very challenging.

“They had their mother’s kind of strength and they are very strong inside. So they have their own opinions and all of that stuff.

“There was this feisty relationship that we had and it reminded me a lot my relationship that I have with my daughters.”

Arnold explained his new show does a good job of shining a spotlight on the “tragedy” of trying to juggle career and home life.

He said: “It’s very tough to think the little bit of what we show in ‘FUBAR’.

“How tough it is to have a professional life and to be successful in that and then to go home and be successful in that. And sometimes you’re not like my character in ‘FUBAR’, he has a disastrous home life.

“Everything is going south, but he is number one at his profession, so it’s comedy, but in real life it becomes a great tragedy all at the same time.”

