Arnold Schwarzenegger says Bruce Willis is “a great, great star”.

The ‘Fubar’ star praised the ‘Die Hard’ actor, 68, calling him a “kind man” after it was revealed his aphasia diagnosis – which is often a precursor to dementia – has developed into a more serious condition.

The 75-year-old actor told CinemaBlend: “I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star, and a kind man.”

“I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire.”

Arnold – whose career has gone through many phases like body builder, action flick star and politician when he was elected as Governor of California – admitted that unless they suffer with health issues like Bruce, “action heroes” never give up movies, “they reload”.

He said: “In general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload.”

Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming, 44, recently revealed that her husband – – had been told he had frontotemporal dementia earlier this year.

She said: “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Recently, Emma spoke about the limited options that the ‘Pulp Fiction’ star and other patients with the condition had.

She said: “When you live in the world of dementia you know that options are slim. But some won’t take that lying down which is how change is made, and I got to witness the beauty in that last night.”

When the news about his health first broke, his ex Demi Moore, 60 – with who has three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29 – labelled it “a really challenging time”.

She said in April last year: “This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”

