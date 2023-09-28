Anne Hathaway breaks out in “talk show hives” when she has to do interviews.

The 40-year-old actress may have appeared on the most exclusive red carpets, in the biggest movies and attended all the major awards shows, even winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 2012 musical movie ‘Les Miserables’, but she gets very stressed when she has to appear in front on the cameras and talk about her projects and life.

Anne Hathaway has revealed that stress causes a physical reaction in her body which results in her breaking out in hives, a trigger which happens when something causes high levels of histamine and other chemicals to be released in your skin.

Revealing about the other symptoms, Anne Hathaway added to PEOPLE: “I go blotchy too. I have a makeup artist who evened me out!”

‘The Devil Wears Prada‘ star is always learning new things about her body and after making a decision to give up alcohol in her 30s she has now had to adjust her diet now she has reached her fourth decade.

Anne Hathaway shared: “Aging is just another word for living. And what you do with it from there is personal and up to you. I feel great — I feel better than I did in my twenties because I’m taking much better care of myself.”

“In my 30s, I had to give up alcohol. I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t lead the life that I wanted while drinking. And in my 40s I’m finding I have to support myself differently nutritionally. I want to go back and talk to my 25-year-old self who felt like she didn’t have to do anything and just be like, ‘Oh honey, honey, there’s a whole other world out there and it tastes like an avocado.’”

Hathaway has two sons, Jonathan, seven and Jack, three, with her husband Adam Shulman, 42, and she has some words of advice for all the new moms out there, give your body time to recover from the strains of pregnancy and childbirth.

She said: “It takes three years for your body to fully recover from a pregnancy. I didn’t snap back. I want to be very, very clear about that. With my second it took every minute of those three years. Let your body be a body. There’s nowhere to get to. It’s just now. Be present and take care of yourself and don’t set expectations.”

