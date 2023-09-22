Anne Hathaway used to feel “badly” about herself in certain outfits.

The 40-year-old star has reflected on the way her outlook on fashion evolved as she’s learned to “enjoy” what she’s wearing.

Anne told PEOPLE magazine: “I was given so many things at such a young age, and I didn’t always know how to appreciate them.

“I felt badly about myself in certain things, and I didn’t know how to enjoy what I was wearing. “Now I’m wearing things that I enjoy, and I’m wearing them gratefully — and that seems to be working,” said Anne.

The ‘Devil Wears Prada‘ actress urged people to be themselves when it comes to their style choices, and her team have the same outlook.

She added: “In this moment everybody’s taking risks and I feel like there’s more than one way to do it right now, which means that you don’t have to hit a mark, you just have to be yourself — and that feels wonderful.

“Erin [Walsh, her stylist] and I believe that style is an expression, and I trust her, which makes me feel like I can be braver.

“We don’t take it too seriously. This isn’t a dress rehearsal; this is life.”

Anne has signed on as an ambassador for Shiseido, and she has already started using their skincare products as part of her routine.

She said: “I’m really happy to have been exposed to Shiseido’s Vital Perfection [line].

“I didn’t know there was skincare specifically designed for skin in its fifth decade. I’m thrilled to have that extra bit of support.”

However, Anne does not consider it a compliment when people tell her she looks good for her age.

In an interview with Today, she recently said: “I don’t think about age.

“To me, ageing is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it’s nice. But whatever the hype is, I’m interested in what’s beyond the concept of hype.”

