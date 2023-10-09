AnnaLynne McCord is determined to “bring light” to mental health issues.

The 36-year-old actress stars in the new drama film ‘Condition of Return’ and AnnaLynne has revealed that she was keen to bring a relatable element to her on-screen character.

AnnaLynne McCord – who has been open about her own mental health struggles in the past – told Us Weekly: “That’s something that I care about deeply. I’ve dealt with suicidality. I’ve talked a lot about my mental health journey. I’m very open about it and I’ve got to bring light to it.”

AnnaLynne McCord explained: “Something really incredible has happened with my work as a result of all of the treatment I’ve been through and the healing modalities I’ve tried.”

Despite this, AnnaLynne believes people still need to be more open and honest about their mental health.

She said: “We are talking about mental health in a much broader way than we ever have in any other era, but there’s so much more for us to really look into.”

In 2021, AnnaLynne was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder.

The actress – who starred as Eden Lord on ‘Nip/Tuck’ – admitted that the diagnosis has changed her life.

She told PEOPLE: “I never believed, not for a moment in my life, that kids who grew up like me could have lives like mine.

“I’m talking about the life I’ve had in the last 24 months where I wake up even in a difficult time in our world, grateful that I’m alive, not wanting to end my life. And that is the biggest change that I’ve experienced with being able to be free of it, sharing it with the world and not having shame and saying, ‘Look, this is me.’ And I’m just one of many.”

