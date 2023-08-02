Angus Cloud completed his final role before he died.

The late ‘Euphoria’ star had wrapped on the as-yet-untitled Universal monster thriller movie directed by ‘Scream’ directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, which is due out in April next year – just before he was found dead aged 25 on July 31, just a week after his father’s funeral in Ireland.

A source confirmed to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ that the movie – which boasted a star-studded cast of Melissa Barrera, 33, Kathryn Newton, 26, Dan Stevens, 40, Alisha Weir, 13, Kevin Durand, 49, and Will Catlett, 40 – had concluded filming prior to his passing.

Angus Cloud – who was best known for playing drug dealer Fezco on the HBO teen drama alongside his castmates Zendaya, 26, Sydney Sweeney, 25, Jacob Elordi, 26, Maude Apatow, 25, Alexa Demie, 32 and Hunter Schafer, 24 – passed away after he “intensely struggled” with the loss of his father.

He died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, and The Oakland Fire Department declared him “already deceased” on arrival.

His family said in a statement: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

A cause of death has not been determined at this time.

Many stars reacted on social media to pay tribute to the ‘North Hollywood’ actor, including his co-stars, the rapper Drake, xx, and many musicians such as Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas.

Drake – who serves as an executive producer on the Sam Levinson-created show – posted on Instagram: “Good soul.”

His rumoured on-off girlfriend Sydney Martin has been left “heartbroken” and vowed to keep his memory alive.

