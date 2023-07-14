Kristin Davis “never” wants to get married.

The 58-year-old actress is best known for her role as Charlotte York on ‘Sex and the City‘ and its spin-off ‘And Just Like That’ and revealed that although her character has tied the knot twice, walking down the aisle is something she has “never” had the intention to do herself.

Speaking on the ‘ Best Friend Energy’ podcast, Kristin Davis said: “We have very different lifestyles, you know? I’m not married. I’ve never been married. It’s not my thing. I was never focused on it. It was never, like, a goal, let’s say..”

The SAG AWard-winner went on to joke that it “took some acting” to be able to bring her character to life on the set of the hit HBO series and would “stress out” when Kristin Davis saw the “rules of marriage” laid out for her on the pages of her script, wondering just how she would be able to convincingly portray the role on screen.

She added: “Charlotte’s whole thing. I know. That took some acting, let me tell you. It really did,” I would stress out on those days, where I would have a paragraph on a page of all…the rules and the marriage and the whatnot, and oh my God, I would just be like, ‘How am I going to do this and make it real and believable?’”

Kristin added that she “loved” her character’s first wedding to Trey MacDougal (Kyle MacLachlan) on the show but admitted she would “never” consider wearing the designer dress in real-life if she were to get married for real.

She added: “I loved my first wedding. I’m not really a wedding girl but, you know, Charlotte loved it so I loved it. I must have tried on 35 Vera Wang dresses. Like literally, I have a stack of polaroids this big of me in wedding dresses. The poof one won and it was just like such a weird thing because it’s not my thing at all. Like I would never wear that dress, if I did get married.”

