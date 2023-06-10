Amy Schumer was always convinced that Pete Davidson was destined for stardom.

The 42-year-old actress saw Pete, 29, perform a stand-up routine during his teenage years, and she was immediately impressed by him.

During an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’, Amy Schumer joked: “I do take full credit for Pete Davidson’s success.

Talking about Pete Davidson, she said, “He was like 19 or 18 or something, and absolutely I was like, ‘This kid’s gonna be a star.'”

Amy Schumer also recalled being similarly impressed by Michael Che, who is best known for starring on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

She said: “Same with Michael Che. You meet these people and they’re like, living … far out in Queens, sharing a room, having roommates. And you’re like, ‘Oh, but you’re gonna [gestures into the distance] someday.”

Pete announced his decision to quit ‘Saturday Night Live’ last year.

The stand-up star admitted to being “super emotional”, as he reflected on his time on the TV show.

Alongside a throwback video, Pete wrote on Instagram: “I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did. I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times.

“I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. (sic)”

