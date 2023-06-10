Amy Schumer believes celebrities should “be real” about their weight-loss journeys. The 42-year-old actress has previously spoken candidly about her weight-loss struggles, including her decision to have liposuction – and Amy has now implored other celebrities to follow her example.

In a recent interview, Amy also discussed her own experience of using Ozempic, the anti-diabetic medication that can aid weight loss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’, Amy explained: “Everyone has been lying saying, ‘Oh smaller portions.’ Like shut the f*** up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop. Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.”

The actress – who has a four-year-old son called Gene – shared: “Like a year ago, I tried it. I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t]. And you’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t liveable for me.’”

In 2022, Amy revealed that she decided to get liposuction after she became “tired of looking at [herself] in the mirror”.

The Trainwreck actress told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s not about needing to be slamming, because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror.”

Amy insisted she doesn’t have any regrets about her decision. The comedian who has been married to chef Chris Fischer since 2018 – also suggested that it’s much more common than the public realize. She said: “Everybody on camera is doing this s***, I just wanted to be real about it.”

Must Read: Amy Schumer Takes A Sly Dig On Her Exit From Barbie & Margot Robbie Taking Over The Lead: “They Said I Was Too Thin”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News