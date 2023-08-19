Advertisement

Octavia Spencer has warned “extortion is illegal” amid reports Britney Spears’ estranged husband Sam Asghari could go public with “embarrassing information” about their marriage.

The 53-year-old ‘A Time to Kill’ actress made headlines in 2021 for telling ‘Toxic’ singer Britney, 41, to make personal trainer-turned-actor Sam, 29, sign a prenup before they got hitched.

Octavia Spencer has now taken to Instagram to back Britney again, and started by sharing her opinion on a report by Page Six that Sam is said to be attempting to renegotiate his prenup and “threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid”.

Octavia Spencer noted “extortion is illegal” in a comment about the story. Her advice in 2021 to Britney to get a prenup resurfaced hours after news broke on Wednesday (16.08.23) the singer and Sam had split following only 14 months of marriage.

At the time, Britney revealed her engagement ring on Instagram and told her fans Sam had proposed after nearly five years of dating.

Octavia Spencer commented on the announcement: “Make him sign a prenup.”

After the remark went viral, the Oscar-winner backtracked slightly by saying she was only making a “joke”.

She also apologised online, writing: “My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of.

“Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness,” “We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love. #nonegativity.”

Sam accepted the actress’ apology by commenting online: “You are very kind to clarify but I have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory.”

A source has told Page Six Sam, who filed for divorce from Britney on Wednesday, is not after the singer’s cash, adding: “He admitted publicly he is not fighting (their prenup agreement.) This will be resolved quietly and professionally and soon. That’s it.”

But it has been reported Sam could miss out on a multi-million dollar payday from his divorce from Britney Spears due to an alleged loophole in their prenup.

He is said to have been set to get $1 million for every two years of marriage in an agreement he reportedly signed before he wed Britney, but Us Weekly is reporting he is now set to lose out on the cash as they were only hitched for 14 months before he filed for divorce.

