Christopher Nolan attended the ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere without his all-star cast amid the going Screen Actors Guild strike.

The ongoing strike action from SAG-AFTA means the likes of Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr boycotted the premiere in New York City on Monday (17.07.23) night, and the movie’s director was the only big name walking the red carpet as he appeared with his wife Emma Thomas.

The 52-year-old filmmaker and his wife, 51, posed for photos and Nolan signed autographs for fans waiting outside the cinema.

Universal Pictures had explained before the event that while the red carpet would not go ahead, they would still screen the film to honour the crew behind the scenes.

They said in a statement: “In support of the ongoing SAG strike, the filmmakers of ‘Oppenheimer’ will not be proceeding with the NY premiere as originally planned, and will instead screen the movie to celebrate the crew and craftspeople who contributed to making this landmark film.”

The strike guidelines prohibit actors from taking part in promotional appearances as well as on-camera work meaning they are unable to attend events like premieres, awards shows or film festivals as well as being unable to take part in interviews or podcasts.

The industrial action was announced on Thursday (13.07.23) after negotiations between between the unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down the previous evening.

The news prompted the ‘Oppenheimer’ cast to walk out of the UK premiere following the announcement of the SAG strike, and Nolan voiced his support for them at the time.

Speaking to the audience in London, he said: “You’ve seen them here earlier on the red carpet.

“Unfortunately, they’re off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of the unions, and we support them.”

