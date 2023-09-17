Russell Brand has had his name removed from the websites of his publicist and talent agency – but is set to perform a sold-out comedy show in London on Saturday.

As news broke on Saturday (16.09.23), the 48-year-old comedian had been accused by four women of r*pe, s*xual assault and emotional and physical abuse, fans noticed he no longer appeared on the site of his long-time PR representative MBC PR, which also represents Madonna, Mark Ronson and Foo Fighters.

Talent agency Tavistock Wood had also removed his name.

Russell’s performance of his ‘Bipolarisation’ show at Troubadour Wembley Park in London appeared to still be billed as going ahead.

The gig will happen as a major Channel 4 investigation into the comic airs at 9pm UK time.

Until Saturday (16.09.23) it was not known what the topic of the documentary was set to be but it has now revealed to be a documentary will be called ‘Russell Brand: In Plain Sight’.

Russell’s sold-out new live show, ‘Russell Brand: Bipolarisation’, will kick off at 7pm and last for us just under two hours.

MailOnline said it was believed the sold-out performance of the show on Tuesday (19.09.23) at the Theatre Royal Windsor, London, is also still due to go ahead.

The Daily Mirror said it believed MBC PR still represent Russell.

Fans had questioned why the comic’s gig on Saturday was still going ahead – with one joking: “Any chance of a refund? There’s a show on at 9pm on Channel 4 that I don’t want to miss.”

Russell’s planned shows in Plymouth on Friday and Wolverhampton on September 28 are also still listed as going ahead.

The ‘Bipolarisation’ tour website said the gig tackles “rules and rules breaking’” as well as “democracy and freedom”.

It added: “We reach conclusions from mass confusion by polling the live audience.”

Russell is renowned for making his personal life the subject of his shows, and fans said they expect him to do the same at Saturday’s show in the wake of the allegations against him.

