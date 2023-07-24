Paramore have cancelled a further three concerts in the US, after postponing their San Francisco show at the last minute.

Hayley Williams and co were forced to pull out of their show at the Chase Center on Saturday night (22.07.23) and reschedule it for August 7, due to illness within the touring party.

And the ‘This Is Why’ hitmakers have now rescheduled their planned concerts in Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City.

They were due to perform at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Monday (24.07.23) and will now play that show on August 9.

The Portland show scheduled for Tuesday (25.07.23) will now take place on August 10, and Salt Lake City on July 27 is now set for August 13.

The original statement read: “Due to sickness within the touring party, we will be rescheduling our show tonight at Chase Center in San Francisco to Monday, August 7, 2023.”

The emo pop legends then went on to apologise to all the fans who had queued for hours and travelled far to see them in San Francisco and have now offered refunds to those who cannot make the new dates.

The group wrote: “To everyone affected by these postponements, please know that we do not take postponing a show lightly.

“The last thing we want to do is postpone a show that we’ve all been looking forward to for months. We love you, we are sorry, and we hope to see you soon.”

Meanwhile, Paramore were recently joined by special guest Billie Eilish to perform ‘All I Wanted’.

The Grammy winner joined the band onstage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 19 for the special duet.

Later, Billie, 21, later gushed on Instagram: “i love you so much hayley holy s***. wish i could tell tiny me (sic)”

