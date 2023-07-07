Amanza Smith is home from hospital, a month after contracting a blood infection. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star revealed on 11 June she had been admitted to a medical facility after experiencing “excruciating pain” due to contracting ostemyelitis, an infection within her bone, and she later had part of her spine removed after it was “eaten away” by bacteria as a result of her illness, but she’s now told fans the happy news she’s been discharged from hospital.

Sharing a photo of herself sitting on the sofa with a masked nurse, Amanza wrote on her Instagram Story: “31 days later and I’m out! Learning how to use my new antibiotic machine that will be permanently hooked to me 24/7 for the next couple of weeks. #onthemend (sic)”

Last week, the real estate agent told fans Amanza Smith was hoping to be allowed home soon.

Amanza Smith wrote in an update: “Getting stronger and can walk with a walker to the restroom and around the room a bit when my pain meds are allowing me to do so. Once we just get this pain under control I can possibly go home.

“Pray that this last scan is clear and this girl can possibly go home soon. Day 23 and ready to get out of here. Thank you for all the continued thoughts and prayers.”

The 46-year-old star revealed on 16 June she needed a second spinal surgery to insert “a couple of rods and screws” after the bones were attacked by the infection.

Amanza Smith wrote on Instagram: “I’ll be going in for my second surgery in the next few hours.

“Part of my spine has completely deteriorated due to the infection and I’ll be getting a new vertebrae and a couple of screws and rods in my spine to replace what has been eaten away from the bacteria.”

Amanza Smith – who had the infected portions of her spine removed last weekend – is confident she will make a full recovery, though it will take some time.

She continued: “I am in good spirits and positive that I will come out [100] percent after healing in 3/4 months.

“Life is a journey. This is just another part of my already very colorful story and I’m going to use it to inspire others to keep pushing through!

“Thanking you all in advance for the well wishes, thoughts and prayers. I’ll see you all for an update very soon once the surgery is complete and I’m feeling social media friendly. (sic)”.

A few days later, Amanza revealed the surgery was “absolutely perfection.”

She added: “[The doctors] were able to remove infection, not just [from] my bone but from the risky areas around it that could have potentially [affected] my organs, so I’m grateful.(sic)”

