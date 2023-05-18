Alison Goldfrapp opts for vintage fashion because “it’s very hard” to get designers to lend her ensembles.

The 57-year-old Goldfrapp star – who released her debut solo album ‘The Love Invention’ last week – is known for her bold style inspired by her love of disco, but she admits her outfits are all thrifted as it’s very rare that she can get designers to dress her – because she’s not “Cate Blanchett or Lady Gaga”.

Speaking to Vogue, she said: “It’s mostly because it’s very hard to get people to lend you clothes unless you’re Cate Blanchett or Lady Gaga. But I mean, I also love vintage clothes, don’t get me wrong. I own lots of vintage clothes and they can be really fun and beautiful. I love going to see my friend Stephen Phillips, who has a shop called Rellik in London, and he has a vast archive of vintage clothes which is absolutely amazing—he has a huge warehouse in his home, and he’s so knowledgeable about all the designers. So I absolutely love doing that.”

She added: “But it’s also because, yeah, it’s very hard to borrow sometimes—I often ask designers, and they don’t always lend. I borrowed some beautiful things from Alexandre Vauthier the other day in Paris; he was very generous. And Goom Heo, she lent me some stuff, and she’s wonderful too. It’s not always that straightforward, but I absolutely love fashion and getting to wear wonderful things—I do still love that part of it.”

