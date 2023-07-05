Alfonso Ribeiro’s daughter is “doing great” after her scooter accident. The 51-year-old actor has four-year-old Ava with Angela Unkrich and she had to undergo emergency surgery in May after enduring a “scary” scooter accident on the day before her birthday but has now explained that she is “doing wonderfully” as she recovers from the ordeal.

He told People: “My daughter is doing great. She’s recovering wonderfully. Scary times, scary moments, but she’s doing great. She’ll be here this weekend and so she’s doing wonderful. The progress is coming along as we expected. It’s a long, long process. But she’s doing wonderful.”

At the time, Alfonso Ribeiro thanked the medical staff who attended to his little girl and shared a picture of the youngster, whose face and arm were covered with scratches and bruises.

Alfonso Ribeiro wrote on Instagram: “Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4. Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery. (sic)”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ presenter’s wife shared the same photo and revealed she had had a “vision” that the youngster was going to be involved in an accident, but despite her warnings to take extra care, Ava still came crashing down on her scooter.

She wrote: “My poor baby. I woke up and had a vision/motherly intuition of Ava ending up in the ER today. I announced to the fam, kids, sitter + friends helping out getting ready for Ava’s birthday party that ‘we are not doing anything crazy or dangerous today that could potentially end up with an ER visit.’

“I literally made everyone lock eyes to me when I said these words. Sadly, my words were soon forgotten and long story short, this poor girl crashed off a sit-down scooter…the day before her bday.

“A big thank you to Dr. Raffy at @kareskinmd for seeing us after hours and performing a procedure to hopefully eventually have little scaring on her face and arms. Not a fun way to spend your last day as a 3-year old, but she was a trooper. Giving this sweet girl some extra cuddles tonight.(sic)”

