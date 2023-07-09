Alex Jones Reveals Her Husband Is In A 'Better Place' After Health Struggles: "Diet Has Played A Huge Part..."

Alex Jones says her husband Charlie Thomson is in a “way better place” this year.

The ‘One Show’ presenter previously revealed that her spouse had suffered with his mental health after becoming seriously ill with Lyme Disease and viral meningitis but explained that he is doing much better.

Speaking to Gabby Logan on her podcast ‘Midpoint’, Alex Jones spoke about her marriage, career and parenting three children under six.

Alex Jones said: “Well I think what drives me is the fact that we have got three young children, and I feel, for them, I need to do the best to preserve myself. Mum and dad have always been healthy, growing up we’ve always eaten a balanced diet, but more so, Charlie and I are focused on that. He also wasn’t very well last year.”

When Gabby asked, “How is he now?”, Alex Jones replied: “He’s good, yes. He’s in a way better place now to where we were a year ago but diet has played a huge part in that. We always eat relatively well but he’s quite into nutrition.

“I think it was a way for him as well to fill his days in a sense when he wasn’t feeling well.

“And he decided to take on this kind of role of, right well we’ve got the medication but I’m going to see what else I can do to help myself.

“He used to be a chef so cooking and food is very much something he loves and it brings him a lot of joy. I’m very lucky he cooks most meals, but I do say it’s the glory job because nobody says ‘you stacked that dishwasher so well,’ so he does all the cooking but we eat really well.

“Lots of pulses, lots of greens, lots of vegetables, and this thing that was news to me that five to 10 a day isn’t enough, it’s the variety, eat the rainbow, I say it on a loop to my children.

“Charlie makes all their meals, which is brilliant so they eat really well. Don’t get me wrong Annie was having sugar at six months, Ted didn’t even see sugar until he was three.”

