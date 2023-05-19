Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland Baldwin has given birth to a baby girl.

The 27-year-old model – who is the daughter of Hollywood stars Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger – has been dating record producer RAC since 2021 and took to social media on Thursday (18.05.23) to reveal that they had welcomed their first child together.

Alongside a snap of the family of three in the hospital, she revealed her daughter’s name by writing on Instagram: “holland” (sic)

Ireland was inundated with congratulatory messages upon announcing the news, including one from uncle William Baldwin, who wrote: “Welcome to the world Baby Girl Holland.

We love you” whilst stepmother Hilaria Baldwin posted two heart emojis.

Actress Rumer Willis wrote: “Omg omg hi sweet girl we can’t wait to squeeze you” whilst cousin Alaia – who is the older sister of Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey – wrote: “But you look so pretty!”

Earlier this year, Ireland – whose Oscar-winning father has now become a granddad for the first time – admitted that pregnancy had been “hard” for her because of her “jaded perception” of love even though she had “always wanted” to have a baby as long as it was with the “right person.”

Ireland Baldwin wrote on Instagram: “Pregnancy is hard. It takes so much out of you. I wasn’t ready for that. I’ve always wanted a baby with the right person. I grew up with a very jaded perception of what love really looked like and I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally. I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body. Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into a high gear. I’ve struggled to adapt to these changes. Bodily sensations. Pains and aches. Organs going to s*** randomly.”

