Al Roker toasts 69th birthday after health scare by declaring: I’m ‘glad to be alive!’

Al Roker has marked his 69th birthday by saying he feels “glad to be alive”. The ‘Today’ show weatherman toasted the landmark on Sunday (20.08.23) after a major health scare last year left him languishing in hospital for weeks.

He told fans on his Instagram: “This is my 69th anniversary of orbiting the sun and after everything that I went through at the end of last year I am more than grateful to be celebrating this birthday.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Al Roker also said, “And to all of you who sent good wishes and well wishes over the past year, god bless you. Thank you so much. I appreciate it.”

Al Roker also thanked his wife Deborah Roberts, 62, and his three kids Courtney, 36, Leila, 24, and Nick, 21, as well as his new granddaughter Sky, who his eldest daughter had in July.

He added: “A lot to be grateful for on this birthday and glad to be alive. Thank you and take care. Have a great Sunday!”

Al Roker added the caption: “Grateful for another trip around the sun” and shared a photo of a birthday meal he had from Bimi’s Canteen and Bar in Hudson Valley, New York.

Al was absent from ‘Today’ show after being hospitalised for weeks for blood clots in his legs and lungs, as well as two bleeding ulcers.

He was forced to have his colon “re-sectioned”, his gallbladder removed and his small intestine fixed.

Al Roker revealed on ‘Today’ about his horrific ordeal: “I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was.”

His recovery meant the presenter missed hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years.

Six months after his health scare, Al Roker was back in the hospital when he had a successful knee surgery.

His wife told Page Six in May about his battle to recover: “More than anything else, with his body fatigue, he just had a moment where he is sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

In November 2020, Al was diagnosed with prostate cancer and had to undergo surgery, but was back on ‘Today’ two weeks after the operation.

Must Read: Comedian Andrew Schulz Goes B*lls After Attending Taylor Swift’s Concert & Compares Her With Michael Jackson While Shading Beyonce, Fans React “Boys Ego Getting Hurt Seeing A WOMAN Being Labelled The GOAT”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News