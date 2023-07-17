Aidan Turner finds it “difficult” to talk about his s*x symbol status.

The 40-year-old actor admits that he finds it awkward to talk about his good looks.

Aidan Turner told The Independent: “There’s so little in it, for me, it’s almost difficult to talk about.”

Aidan Turner believes that too much has been made of the issue during the course of his career.

He explained: “I honestly run out of steam, because I don’t know what to say. As you say, you find somebody attractive? F****** great. Have a Coke and a smile and get on with it. There’s some people that I look at that I find attractive. And isn’t that OK?”

Despite this, Aidan believes that male objectification is distinctly different to female objectification.

He shared: “It probably feels different than it would for a woman, certainly. Some women might feel there’s a danger that comes with it. I don’t feel like I’m in danger. If a woman is objectified and she has men leering at her, that quickly becomes a different situation to one that I might be in, even if the situation can be read as similar.”

Aidan Turner also believes that people want him to feel angered by the objectification.

He said: “I just don’t know how to answer it any more. Because I don’t know what people want me to say. I feel like people are disappointed in the answer. I think they want me to feel p***** off and objectified. And I don’t.”

Meanwhile, Aidan believes that the entertainment industry is changing for the better.

However, he insists there is still room for improvement in terms of representation and gender equality.

He said: “I think there are efforts being made. Is there enough being done? Probably not. But if you’re asking if I’m seeing change, I suppose I am, on a smaller level.”

